Ilia Topuria to defend lightweight title in early spring or summer

Ilia Topuria intends to defend his UFC lightweight championship in the next six months, according to a statement on social media.

Topuria (17-0) announced he was stepping away from the sport late last year, in order to deal with issues in his personal life. He later added he is dealing with "false allegations of domestic abuse," and recently appeared in family court in Spain regarding a custody matter with his ex-wife Giorgina Uzcategui.

In his absence, the UFC created an interim title fight between Justin Gaethje and Paddy Pimblett to headline UFC 324 next weekend in Las Vegas.

On Friday, Topuria wrote on X he will return to the Octagon at some point between April and June.

"April-June," Topuria wrote. "The winner between Paddy and Justin."

Topuria, 28, became a two-weight champion in the UFC last June, knocking out former champion Charles Oliveira at UFC 317. He has expressed interest in moving all the way up to welterweight to chase former lightweight champion Islam Makhachev, but would likely need to defend his title at least once first.