Strickland stuns rival Chimaev for UFC's middleweight title

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NEWARK, N.J. -- Less than three years after a shocking upset win for the UFC's middleweight championship, Sean Strickland did it again Saturday.

Strickland (31-7) dethroned the previously unbeaten Khamzat Chimaev (17-1) in a razor-close split decision at UFC 238 at Prudential Center. Two judges scored the five-round contest 48-47 for Strickland, while a third had it 48-47 for Chimaev as Strickland became a two-time UFC champion.

He won his first title by upsetting Israel Adesanya in September 2023, but lost the belt in his first title defense against Dricus Du Plessis in January 2024.

The buildup to the fight turned ugly on numerous occasions, as Strickland referred to Chimaev as a "coward" and a "dog." At a prefight news conference Thursday, Chimaev kicked Strickland during a promotional staredown. The UFC beefed up its security as a result, adding a constant police presence and placing the two at separate hotels.

The fighters showed mutual respect during and after the bout, however, with Chimaev even wrapping the belt around Strickland.

"I want to apologize," Strickland said. "I went too hard. I'll admit it. I respect all you guys [from Chimaev's native Chechnya]. He's a f---ing savage. I try to sell these fights for you f---ers. I appreciate you."

Chimaev left the Octagon shortly after congratulating Strickland. Chimaev, 32, was heavily favored to win the bout, and appeared frustrated as he tore his gloves off and threw them into the crowd on his way to the dressing room.

It appeared to be a typical Chimaev contest in the opening round, when he immediately took Strickland to the ground and eventually moved to his back. Strickland barely survived that opening round, as Chimaev spent nearly the entire time searching for submissions from his back. The direction of the fight changed in the next frame, however. Chimaev appeared tired, and his takedowns had very little impact. Strickland moved into top position and dropped heavy ground and pound.

After the second round, Chimaev more or less abandoned his ground game. He walked forward into Strickland's jab, throwing caution to the wind with jabs and right hands. He spat blood onto the canvas at various points in the fourth and fifth rounds, but continued to march forward. According to UFC Stats, Strickland outlanded Chimaev in total strikes 163-115, although many of Chimaev's shots appeared to carry more weight.

Strickland's nose was badly damaged by the second round.

"He may have broke my nose," Strickland said. "I want to tell you guys, my fans, I f---ing love you guys. I would not be where I am today without you guys. My Christian fans, Muslim fans, white fans, Black fans, brown fans. I f---ing love you."