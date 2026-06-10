Innovation in UFC history: Freedom 250, Fight Island, more

Open Extended Reactions

The UFC will make sports history this month as the promotion hosts a one-of-a-kind event at the White House. No professional sporting event has ever been held at the presidential residence, until now. The seven-fight main card was officially announced during the UFC 326 broadcast in March, capping months of anticipation after President Donald Trump first teased it on July 3 of last year as part of plans to celebrate America's 250th birthday.

UFC Freedom 250 (Sunday, June 14, 8 p.m. ET) will feature a custom-built, open-air arena on the White House South Lawn, with a seating capacity of approximately 4,300. An additional 85,000 spectators are expected to gather for a nearby public viewing at the Ellipse, a 52-acre park in close proximity to the White House. The event will showcase two title fights, with both the lightweight and interim heavyweight titles on the line.

The UFC has proved before that it can think outside the box when it comes to its events, with this being the most recent example. The event is part of a broader evolution that has taken shape over time:

'The Ultimate Fighter'

The UFC was on the verge of bankruptcy until "The Ultimate Fighter" premiered on Spike TV in April 2005. This brought MMA together with reality television and helped push the sport into the mainstream, dramatically expanding its fan base. The first TUF finale produced an instant classic between Forrest Griffin and Stephan Bonner, and 20 years later, the 34th season is set to debut on the same night as UFC Freedom 250.

UFC's First Outdoor Event (2010)

UFC 112 in Abu Dhabi marked the company's first outdoor event, featuring a temporary open-air venue built specifically for the card. It remains one of the only times the UFC has staged fights in a true outdoor setting, while also helping establish Abu Dhabi and the broader Middle East as a regular destination for the promotion.

Stadium Shows, Mega Cards, Spectacle Events

As the organization's global audience has grown, the promotion has held huge events around the globe. In 2011, the massive popularity of Georges St-Pierre led the UFC to put on UFC 129 at Rogers Centre in Toronto, drawing 55,724 fans, which remains a record for a North American MMA show.

In addition to stadium shows, milestone numbered events like UFC 200 and 300 continue to highlight the promotion's ability to build mega-cards around the sport's biggest names. UFC 306 at Sphere in Las Vegas demonstrated a continued push toward innovation in event presentation and production as the promotion put on a one-of-one event that incorporated Sphere's massive LED screen.

Sphere in Las Vegas hosted a UFC event in 2024. Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC

Highest-attended events in UFC history

UFC 243 : 57,127 (Marvel Stadium, Melbourne, Australia) -- Oct. 6, 2019

UFC 193 : 56,214 (Etihad Stadium (now Marvel Stadium), Melbourne, Australia) -- Nov. 14, 2015

UFC 129 : 55,724 (Rogers Centre, Toronto, Canada) -- April 30, 2011

UFC 198 : 45,207 (Arena da Baixada, Curitiba, Brazil) -- May 14, 2016

UFC on Fox 14: 30,000 (Tele2Arena, Stockholm, Sweden) -- Jan. 24, 2015

UFC 243 was the highest-attended event in UFC history. EPA/MICHAEL DODGE

UFC Fight Island, UFC Apex

While most professional sports leagues were shut down, the UFC moved quickly to establish a controlled international venue on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi during the COVID-19 pandemic. At the same time, the promotion also relied on its UFC Apex facility in Las Vegas to host U.S.-based events, allowing the promotion to cater to both domestic and international fighters while navigating the pandemic. Together, these efforts enabled the UFC to maintain a consistent schedule while most of the sports world remained inactive.

Since the pandemic, events have continued in Abu Dhabi, while the Meta Apex, the UFC's 1,000-seat arena in Las Vegas, has hosted Fight Nights and "Dana White's Contender Series," a key pipeline for emerging talent that has produced fighters such as Sean O'Malley, Carlos Prates, and Maycee Barber.