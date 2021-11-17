The top of the 2020 NBA draft class has already surpassed expectations. Executives regularly questioned the reliability of potential stars at the top, pointing to the perceived uncertainty surrounding prospects such as Anthony Edwards (Minnesota Timberwolves), LaMelo Ball (Charlotte Hornets) and James Wiseman (Golden State Warriors).

Edwards is already one of the league's top scorers at age 20, offering a remarkable blend of burst, power, off-the-dribble shot-making and never-ending confidence to go along with his superstar charisma. Ball has emerged as a future face of the NBA with his dazzling passing, deep shooting and infectious style of play, while Wiseman has been sidelined with injuries and hasn't lived up to lofty expectations when he has been on the floor.

Aside from breakout rookies such as Tyrese Haliburton, Saddiq Bey and Desmond Bane, who has shined brightest through the first 15 games of the season and why is there room for optimism for a handful of second-year players moving forward? Here's a look at five breakout sophomores, each bringing a different superpower to his respective organization.