Four ways the Heat can bounce back in Game 4

The Denver Nuggets have reclaimed control of the 2023 NBA Finals following their dominant 15-point win Wednesday in Miami. The good news for the Miami Heat is that a 2-1 series lead in the Finals hasn't guaranteed confetti recently. Ten teams have held a 2-1 advantage in the Finals since 2011 (whether after being up 2-0 or tied 1-1); yet, only four of those 10 teams have gone on to win the series. If Miami wants to become the seventh team to overcome a 2-1 deficit -- something the Heat did in 2006 and 2013 -- Erik Spoelstra's squad will need to play better basketball in Game 4.

There are four key areas for the Heat to focus on in Game 4 at Kaseya Center (Friday, 8:30 p.m. ET on ABC) -- which the Heat are hoping won't be the last in that arena this season.

1. Limit Denver's two-man game

If the Nuggets win their first NBA championship, it will be because of the two-man game of Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray was too much for Heat Culture. This pairing has become one of the most prolific duos in postseason history, and if you think that's an exaggeration, consider this: In Game 3, Jokic and Murray became the first teammates to record a 30-point triple-double in an NBA game. Not Finals game, not postseason game -- any game in the 76-year history of the NBA.