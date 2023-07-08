NBA prospects that impressed and disappointed at FIBA U19 World Cup

The FIBA Under-19 World Cup -- occurring every other year since 2007 -- has produced on average nine first-round picks per tournament, making it one of the most important dates on the NBA scouting calendar. Victor Wembanyama, Nikola Jokic, Stephen Curry, Jayson Tatum, Klay Thompson, Chet Holmgren, Tyrese Haliburton and RJ Barrett are just a handful of players who have participated.

​​For the first time since 2011, USA Basketball failed to medal at the event and finished in fourth place, losing in consecutive days to France and Turkey in the semifinals and bronze medal game. USA was unable to field anywhere near its strongest team with more than a dozen elite prospects declining invites. It looked disorganized on both ends of the floor and played an individualistic style that doesn't translate to the FIBA setting while operating with uncharacteristically poor intensity defensively. USA Basketball has some soul-searching to do in determining how they build this roster moving forward, who they choose as coach, what style of play they try to implement, and how they prepare for a group of European teams. Those European teams have closed the gap almost entirely from a talent perspective and typically have much better chemistry after playing together for consecutive summers.

​​Spain, the most talented and connected team at the tournament, won the championship after taking down France in overtime of the finals. Spain was led by projected 2024 top-10 pick Izan Almansa who became the first player ever to win MVP honors at the FIBA U17 and U19 World Cups, as well as the U18 European Championship.

Here's a look at which prospects helped and hurt their draft stock in front of the numerous NBA scouts that were in attendance in Debrecen, Hungary.

Jonathan Givony and Jeremy Woo's 2024 NBA mock draft

Stock up:

Izan Almansa | 6-10 | PF/C | G League Ignite | Spain | Age: 17.9

Previous 2024 NBA mock draft: No. 18 | New ranking: 8