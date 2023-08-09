The FIBA U18 European Championship has a great tradition of showcasing future NBA prospects, averaging more than four first-round picks per year among participants between 2011 and 2021.

Players like Lauri Markkanen, Domantas Sabonis, Rudy Gobert, Ricky Rubio and many others burst onto the NBA scene with outstanding performances, while players such as Bilal Coulibaly, Alperen Sengun and Franz Wagner, showed glimpses of talent that proved to be far more significant in hindsight.

This year's A Division competition in Nis, Serbia, was well-attended by NBA scouts and college basketball coaches, despite a multitude of organizational issues from unsafe playing conditions to a viral outbreak that shrouded the event in controversy from the opening tip.

Serbia defeated Spain in front of a raucous home crowd in the championship game of the A Division, while Latvia took down Belgium in the finals of the B Division.

Here's who we thought were the top 10 NBA prospects in attendance at both events.