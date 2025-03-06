Open Extended Reactions

Which teams could be in the mix to trade for Kevin Durant this offseason?

Last month, the Golden State Warriors were atop the list of suitors for the future Hall of Famer, but Durant had no interest in a reunion with the franchise he won two titles with, sources told ESPN's Shams Charania on the eve of the Feb. 6 trade deadline.

And even as the 11th-place Phoenix Suns attempt to secure one of the final Western Conference play-in berths -- a push strengthened Tuesday by their historic second-half rally against the LA Clippers -- Durant's future remains a major storyline to watch down the stretch of the season and into the summer.

With that, we asked four NBA analysts (Chris Herring, Zach Kram, Kevin Pelton and André Snellings) to propose realistic trades for the two-time Finals MVP, then had front office insider Bobby Marks evaluate the deals and pick the best offer, based on the directions Phoenix could choose as the franchise looks to reshape its expensive, underperforming and top-heavy roster.

Jump to a KD trade:

DAL | HOU | MIA | NYK

Picking the winning offer

Latest on Durant in Phoenix

Durant is set to enter the last year of a four-year, $198 million extension he signed in Brooklyn. And while he does not have a no-trade clause like Suns teammate Bradley Beal does, Durant holds leverage on where his next home will be.