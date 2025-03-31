        <
        >
          EXCLUSIVE CONTENT
          Get ESPN+

          Luka, PG, Towns? Which NBA deals provided the biggest lessons?

          Anthony Edwards and the Timberwolves provided a lesson for teams looking to improve over the summer. William Purnell/Getty Images
          • Zach KramMar 31, 2025, 11:00 AM
            Close
              Zach Kram is a national NBA writer for ESPN.com, specializing in short- and long-term trends across the league's analytics landscape. He previously worked at The Ringer covering the NBA and MLB. You can follow Zach on X via @zachkram.

          The NBA is a copycat league. When teams advance deep into the playoffs, their rivals study their success to see what strategies can be stolen. When teams fall flat, opponents see what approaches to avoid.

          After a particularly hectic year of trades and free agent signings, let's examine what the league might have learned about how to construct a winning roster. The upcoming postseason might change views, of course, but many of the most important transactions from last summer and the trade deadline have already borne fruit, one way or the other.

          Here are eight lessons from the past year of transactions, for all the teams trying to improve this summer.

          1. Don't trade a 25-year-old generational superstar with no warning

          This lesson seems as if it should be self-evident, but apparently, it needed to be learned through experience.