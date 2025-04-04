        <
          NBA intel: GMs, execs, scouts on three awards races to watch

          Tim Bontemps
            Tim Bontemps
            ESPN Senior Writer
          Brian Windhorst
            Brian Windhorst
            ESPN Senior Writer
          Apr 4, 2025, 12:00 PM

          The final 10 days of the NBA's regular season are full of battles over playoff and lottery positioning. But this stretch of the calendar is also time for another end-of-season staple: lobbying for awards.

          Players, coaches and teams are all making their best arguments for the league's top individual honors: Most Valuable Player, Defensive Player of the Year, Rookie of the Year and Coach of the Year, among others.

          We covered the MVP race Wednesday, when we unveiled the third and final straw poll of the 2024-25 season, which saw Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander maintain his lead over Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic for what would be his first MVP. Jokic, meanwhile, is hoping to claim his fourth in five years, something only LeBron James and Bill Russell have done.

          But what about those other three awards? All remain wide open with several viable contenders. And, in our weekly trip around The Association, we're diving into the state of each race, and what sources around the league are saying about who should go home with the hardware.

          Jump to an award race:
          Defensive Player of the Year
          Rookie of the Year
          Coach of the Year