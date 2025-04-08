Open Extended Reactions

With men's college basketball crowning the Florida Gators as champions Monday night and the NBA in the final week of its regular season, the NBA draft will soon take center stage for the prospects and teams focused on their futures.

The NCAA tournament served as quite the platform for players such as Florida's Walter Clayton Jr., Duke's Kon Knueppel, Maryland's Derik Queen and Colorado State's Nique Clifford to showcase their talents in front of NBA executives.

On the international stage, Joan Beringer (Cedevita/Slovenia) and Noa Essengue (Ratiopharm Ulm/Germany) have also impressed scouts, consolidating their standing in the top-20 among talent evaluators.

ESPN draft experts Jonathan Givony and Jeremy Woo lean on their own scouting and exclusive intel from league executives to inform and guide their latest mock draft, slotting prospects to teams. The first- and second-round order was generated by ESPN's BPI forecast, which predicts how well all 30 NBA teams will perform during what's left of this season.

Notes: The draft order, as updated through April 7, reflects picks owed and owned via trades. True shooting percentage (TS%) is a formula that blends field goal percentage with free throw shooting and 3-point shooting into one catchall number.

First round