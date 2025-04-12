With the 2024-25 NBA season coming to a close on Sunday, we're turning our attention to how every eliminated team should approach the offseason, including through the draft, free agency and trades.

Which of the lottery-bound franchises will secure the No. 1 overall pick and the chance to draft Cooper Flagg? How quickly can rebuilds progress for teams such as the Washington Wizards, Utah Jazz and Charlotte Hornets?

We're breaking down the potential moves for each franchise, including a look at the state of the roster, finances, front office priorities, extension candidates to watch, team needs and future draft assets.

Key: ETO = Early Termination Option | P = Player Option | R = Restricted | T = Team Option

Jump to a team:

ATL | BOS | BKN | CHA | CHI | CLE

DAL | DEN | DET | GS | HOU | IND

LAC | LAL | MEM | MIA | MIL | MIN

NO | NY | OKC | ORL | PHI | PHX

POR | SAC | SA | TOR | UTAH | WAS

2024-25 record: 17-64

Draft picks in June: No. 1/2 (own), No. 22 (via Minnesota), No. 44 (via Dallas) and No. 52 (via LA Clippers). Note: Draft ties will be broken after the regular season.

Odds for the No. 1 pick: 14%

Free agents: John Collins (P), Micah Potter (R) and Oscar Tshiebwe (R)

State of the roster: