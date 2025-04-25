        <
          NBA playoffs 2025: League insiders break down Round 1 games

          • Tim BontempsApr 25, 2025, 12:00 PM
          t's already been an eventful start to the NBA's postseason.

          We've seen five of the eight first-round matchups split the first two games, with huge performances from players with extensive playoff experience -- including former champions Giannis Antetokounmpo and Kawhi Leonard -- and from young stars such as Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Cade Cunningham.

          It all sets up for an intriguing second weekend of the playoffs -- with three games Friday and all eight series in action over Saturday and Sunday -- with the potential of some teams getting swept if they don't grab a win.

          With that in mind, here's a look at where things stand in each first-round series and what to watch as we await which eight teams will advance to the conference semifinals.

          Jump to an East series:
          Bucks-Pacers: Can anyone help Giannis?
          Knicks-Pistons: Expect a long series?
          Cavs, Celtics in control: Should they worry?

          Jump to a West series:
          Nuggets-Clippers: Peak Kawhi is back?
          Rockets-Warriors: Butler's injury the X-factor?
          Lakers-Timberwolves: Which star will rise up?
          Thunder vs. Grizzlies: A collapse spells doom?