t's already been an eventful start to the NBA's postseason.

We've seen five of the eight first-round matchups split the first two games, with huge performances from players with extensive playoff experience -- including former champions Giannis Antetokounmpo and Kawhi Leonard -- and from young stars such as Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Cade Cunningham.

It all sets up for an intriguing second weekend of the playoffs -- with three games Friday and all eight series in action over Saturday and Sunday -- with the potential of some teams getting swept if they don't grab a win.

With that in mind, here's a look at where things stand in each first-round series and what to watch as we await which eight teams will advance to the conference semifinals.

Jump to an East series:

Bucks-Pacers: Can anyone help Giannis?

Knicks-Pistons: Expect a long series?

Cavs, Celtics in control: Should they worry?

Jump to a West series:

Nuggets-Clippers: Peak Kawhi is back?

Rockets-Warriors: Butler's injury the X-factor?

Lakers-Timberwolves: Which star will rise up?

Thunder vs. Grizzlies: A collapse spells doom?