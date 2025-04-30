The first round of the 2025 NBA playoffs has already produced some thrilling moments, overtime clashes and big-time performances -- all of which serve as a good reminder of how small differences can decide best-of-seven series.

There's no better example of that than Aaron Gordon's buzzer-beating dunk to win Game 4 in the Denver Nuggets' hard-fought series against the LA Clippers. Slowed down to the frame level, it was as close as can be when the ball left Gordon's hands before the clock struck zero, potentially the difference in a series in which the Nuggets now have a 3-2 lead.

Within the small sample size across the postseason's first two weeks, the trends that have defined the first round probably won't prove sustainable. But it's worth examining if they could swing some of the series that have yet to be decided, especially Wednesday's key matchups in the Western Conference.

Are the Minnesota Timberwolves' strong finishes and the Houston Rockets' success playing a pair of centers legitimate? Those answers could decide whether the Los Angeles Lakers can force a Game 6 against Minnesota and if the Golden State Warriors can knock out Houston.

Let's dig into the numbers to try to separate some of the initial key takeaways from the playoffs into what's real and what's not.

Jump to a trend:

Wolves more clutch than Lakers?

Rockets big men an issue for the Dubs?

Heavy minutes a factor?

Celtics gone cold from the 3?

All OK with SGA?