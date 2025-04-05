The Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame announced its members of the Class of 2025 for enshrinement in Springfield, Massachusetts.
Former NBA stars Carmelo Anthony and Dwight Howard were selected, as was the 2008 U.S. Olympic men's basketball -- dubbed the "Redeem Team" -- that they both played on.
Also selected for enshrinement: WNBA greats Sue Bird, Maya Moore and Sylvia Fowles; Chicago Bulls coach and two-time NCAA champion Billy Donovan; Miami Heat managing general partner Micky Arison and longtime NBA referee Danny Crawford.
The annual award winners are George Blaha, Clark Kellogg, Michelle Smith, Adrian Wojnarowski and Jeff Twiss.
The full list of nominees from the North American and women's committees was unveiled in December. The 2025 class was announced April 5 at the NCAA men's Final Four in San Antonio.
Enshrinement weekend will begin at Mohegan Sun in Connecticut on Sept. 5 with the tipoff celebration and awards gala, inclusive of the Class of 2025 jacket and ring presentation and the annual Hall of Fame Awards. The enshrinement ceremony will take place Sept. 6 in Springfield at the Hall of Fame.
Class of 2025 members
North American committee
Carmelo Anthony (player)
22.5 points per game and 6.2 rebounds per game in 19 seasons for the Denver Nuggets, New York Knicks, Oklahoma City Thunder, Houston Rockets, Portland Trail Blazers and Los Angeles Lakers
10x All-Star, six-time All-NBA, 2013 NBA scoring champion
2003 NCAA tournament champion, NBA 75th Anniversary Team
Danny Crawford (referee)
32-year NBA career
Officiated over 2,000 regular-season games
300 playoff games and 30 NBA Finals games, including 23 consecutive NBA Finals matchups.
Billy Donovan (coach)
Two-time NCAA champion
502 NCAA wins, 399 NBA wins
2020 NBCA co-Coach of the Year
Dwight Howard (player)
15.7 PPG and 11.8 RPG in 18 seasons with the Orlando Magic, Los Angeles Lakers, Houston Rockets, Atlanta Hawks, Charlotte Hornets, Washington Wizards, Philadelphia 76ers
Eight-time NBA All-Star, eight-time All-NBA, three-time NBA Defensive Player of the Year.
2020 NBA champion (Lakers)
2008 US Olympic Men's Basketball Team
Gold medal in the Beijing Olympics
8-0 record throughout the tournament
27.9-point average margin of victory
Women's committee
Sue Bird (player)
11.7 PPG and 5.6 assists per game in 20 seasons with the Seattle Storm.
13-time All-Star. First in WNBA games played (580), assists (3,234) and minutes played (18,080). Eight-time All-WNBA. 2002 Naismith College Player of the Year
Four-time WNBA champion, two-time NCAA champion
Sylvia Fowles (player)
15.7 PPG and 9.8 RPG in 15 seasons with the Chicago Sky and Minnesota Lynx
2017 WNBA MVP, eight-time All-Star, eight-time All-NBA, four-time WNBA Defensive Player of the Year
Two-time WNBA champion
Maya Moore (player)
18.4 PPG and 5.9 RPG over eight seasons with the Minnesota Lynx.
2014 WNBA MVP, six-time All-Star, seven-time All-WNBA
Four-time WNBA champion, two-time NCAA champion, two-time Olympic gold medalist
Contributors committee
Micky Arison (owner)
Owner of the Miami Heat since 1995
Three-time NBA champion
Seven NBA Finals appearances
