The Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame announced its members of the Class of 2025 for enshrinement in Springfield, Massachusetts.

Former NBA stars Carmelo Anthony and Dwight Howard were selected, as was the 2008 U.S. Olympic men's basketball -- dubbed the "Redeem Team" -- that they both played on.

Also selected for enshrinement: WNBA greats Sue Bird, Maya Moore and Sylvia Fowles; Chicago Bulls coach and two-time NCAA champion Billy Donovan; Miami Heat managing general partner Micky Arison and longtime NBA referee Danny Crawford.

The annual award winners are George Blaha, Clark Kellogg, Michelle Smith, Adrian Wojnarowski and Jeff Twiss.

The full list of nominees from the North American and women's committees was unveiled in December. The 2025 class was announced April 5 at the NCAA men's Final Four in San Antonio.

Enshrinement weekend will begin at Mohegan Sun in Connecticut on Sept. 5 with the tipoff celebration and awards gala, inclusive of the Class of 2025 jacket and ring presentation and the annual Hall of Fame Awards. The enshrinement ceremony will take place Sept. 6 in Springfield at the Hall of Fame.

Class of 2025 members

North American committee

Carmelo Anthony (player)

22.5 points per game and 6.2 rebounds per game in 19 seasons for the Denver Nuggets, New York Knicks, Oklahoma City Thunder, Houston Rockets, Portland Trail Blazers and Los Angeles Lakers

10x All-Star, six-time All-NBA, 2013 NBA scoring champion

2003 NCAA tournament champion, NBA 75th Anniversary Team

Danny Crawford (referee)

32-year NBA career

Officiated over 2,000 regular-season games

300 playoff games and 30 NBA Finals games, including 23 consecutive NBA Finals matchups.

Billy Donovan (coach)

Two-time NCAA champion

502 NCAA wins, 399 NBA wins

2020 NBCA co-Coach of the Year

Dwight Howard (player)

15.7 PPG and 11.8 RPG in 18 seasons with the Orlando Magic, Los Angeles Lakers, Houston Rockets, Atlanta Hawks, Charlotte Hornets, Washington Wizards, Philadelphia 76ers

Eight-time NBA All-Star, eight-time All-NBA, three-time NBA Defensive Player of the Year.

2020 NBA champion (Lakers)

2008 US Olympic Men's Basketball Team

Gold medal in the Beijing Olympics

8-0 record throughout the tournament

27.9-point average margin of victory

Women's committee

Sue Bird (player)

11.7 PPG and 5.6 assists per game in 20 seasons with the Seattle Storm.

13-time All-Star. First in WNBA games played (580), assists (3,234) and minutes played (18,080). Eight-time All-WNBA. 2002 Naismith College Player of the Year

Four-time WNBA champion, two-time NCAA champion

Sylvia Fowles (player)

15.7 PPG and 9.8 RPG in 15 seasons with the Chicago Sky and Minnesota Lynx

2017 WNBA MVP, eight-time All-Star, eight-time All-NBA, four-time WNBA Defensive Player of the Year

Two-time WNBA champion

Maya Moore (player)

18.4 PPG and 5.9 RPG over eight seasons with the Minnesota Lynx.

2014 WNBA MVP, six-time All-Star, seven-time All-WNBA

Four-time WNBA champion, two-time NCAA champion, two-time Olympic gold medalist

Contributors committee

Micky Arison (owner)

Owner of the Miami Heat since 1995

Three-time NBA champion

Seven NBA Finals appearances

Recent Hall of Fame classes

2024: Seimone Augustus, Dick Barnett, Chauncey Billups, Vince Carter, Doug Collins, Michael Cooper, Walter Davis, Harley Redin, Bo Ryan, Herb Simon, Charles Smith, Michele Timms, Jerry West

2023: Gene Bess, Pau Gasol, David Hixon, Gene Keady, Dirk Nowitzki, Tony Parker, Gregg Popovich, Dwyane Wade, Becky Hammon, Gary Blair, Jim Valvano, 1976 U.S. Women's Olympic Team

2022: Sonny Boswell, Swin Cash, Larry Costello, Hugh Evans, Manu Ginobili, Tim Hardaway, Del Harris, Lou Hudson, Bob Huggins, Inman Jackson, George Karl, Radivoj Korac, Albert Pullins, Theresa Shank-Grentz, Marianne Stanley, Lindsay Whalen

2021: Val Ackerman, Rick Adelman, Chris Bosh, Bob Dandridge, Lowell Fitzsimmons, Howard Garfinkel, Yolanda Griffith, Lauren Jackson, Clarence Jenkins, Toni Kukoc, Pearl Moore, Paul Pierce, Bill Russell, Ben Wallace, Chris Webber, Jay Wright

2020: Patrick Baumann, Kobe Bryant, Tamika Catchings, Tim Duncan, Kevin Garnett, Kim Mulkey, Barbara Stevens, Eddie Sutton, Rudy Tomjanovich

2019: Al Attles, Carl Braun, Charles "Chuck" Cooper, Vlade Divac, Bill Fitch, Bobby Jones, Sidney Moncrief, Jack Sikma, Tennessee A&I teams from 1957 to 1959, Wayland Baptist University teams of 1982-84, Teresa Weatherspoon, Paul Westphal

2018: Ray Allen, Maurice Cheeks, Charles "Lefty" Driesell, Grant Hill, Jason Kidd, Steve Nash, Tina Thompson, Dino Radja, Charlie Scott, Ora Mae Washington, Rod Thorn, Rick Welts, Katie Smith

2017: Robert Hughes, Tracy McGrady, Bill Self, Rebecca Lobo, Muffet McGraw, Mannie Jackson, Tom Jernstedt, Jerry Krause, Zack Clayton, Nick Galis, George McGinnis

2016: Zelmo Beaty, Darell Garretson, Allen Iverson, Tom Izzo, John McClendon, Yao Ming, Shaquille O'Neal, Cumberland Posey, Jerry Reinsdorf, Sheryl Swoopes