          Basketball Hall of Fame: Class of 2025 news, schedule and more

          Carmelo Anthony reflects on the emotions of his HOF election (1:38)

          Carmelo Anthony explains the feeling of being selected to the Basketball Hall of Fame Class of 2025 and the steps he took to reach this milestone. (1:38)

          Apr 5, 2025, 05:40 PM

          The Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame announced its members of the Class of 2025 for enshrinement in Springfield, Massachusetts.

          Former NBA stars Carmelo Anthony and Dwight Howard were selected, as was the 2008 U.S. Olympic men's basketball -- dubbed the "Redeem Team" -- that they both played on.

          Also selected for enshrinement: WNBA greats Sue Bird, Maya Moore and Sylvia Fowles; Chicago Bulls coach and two-time NCAA champion Billy Donovan; Miami Heat managing general partner Micky Arison and longtime NBA referee Danny Crawford.

          The annual award winners are George Blaha, Clark Kellogg, Michelle Smith, Adrian Wojnarowski and Jeff Twiss.

          The full list of nominees from the North American and women's committees was unveiled in December. The 2025 class was announced April 5 at the NCAA men's Final Four in San Antonio.

          Enshrinement weekend will begin at Mohegan Sun in Connecticut on Sept. 5 with the tipoff celebration and awards gala, inclusive of the Class of 2025 jacket and ring presentation and the annual Hall of Fame Awards. The enshrinement ceremony will take place Sept. 6 in Springfield at the Hall of Fame.

          Class of 2025 members

          North American committee

          Carmelo Anthony (player)

          • 22.5 points per game and 6.2 rebounds per game in 19 seasons for the Denver Nuggets, New York Knicks, Oklahoma City Thunder, Houston Rockets, Portland Trail Blazers and Los Angeles Lakers

          • 10x All-Star, six-time All-NBA, 2013 NBA scoring champion

          • 2003 NCAA tournament champion, NBA 75th Anniversary Team

          Danny Crawford (referee)

          • 32-year NBA career

          • Officiated over 2,000 regular-season games

          • 300 playoff games and 30 NBA Finals games, including 23 consecutive NBA Finals matchups.

          Billy Donovan (coach)

          • Two-time NCAA champion

          • 502 NCAA wins, 399 NBA wins

          • 2020 NBCA co-Coach of the Year

          Dwight Howard (player)

          • 15.7 PPG and 11.8 RPG in 18 seasons with the Orlando Magic, Los Angeles Lakers, Houston Rockets, Atlanta Hawks, Charlotte Hornets, Washington Wizards, Philadelphia 76ers

          • Eight-time NBA All-Star, eight-time All-NBA, three-time NBA Defensive Player of the Year.

          • 2020 NBA champion (Lakers)

          2008 US Olympic Men's Basketball Team

          • Gold medal in the Beijing Olympics

          • 8-0 record throughout the tournament

          • 27.9-point average margin of victory

          Women's committee

          Sue Bird (player)

          • 11.7 PPG and 5.6 assists per game in 20 seasons with the Seattle Storm.

          • 13-time All-Star. First in WNBA games played (580), assists (3,234) and minutes played (18,080). Eight-time All-WNBA. 2002 Naismith College Player of the Year

          • Four-time WNBA champion, two-time NCAA champion

          Sylvia Fowles (player)

          • 15.7 PPG and 9.8 RPG in 15 seasons with the Chicago Sky and Minnesota Lynx

          • 2017 WNBA MVP, eight-time All-Star, eight-time All-NBA, four-time WNBA Defensive Player of the Year

          • Two-time WNBA champion

          Maya Moore (player)

          • 18.4 PPG and 5.9 RPG over eight seasons with the Minnesota Lynx.

          • 2014 WNBA MVP, six-time All-Star, seven-time All-WNBA

          • Four-time WNBA champion, two-time NCAA champion, two-time Olympic gold medalist

          Contributors committee

          Micky Arison (owner)

          • Owner of the Miami Heat since 1995

          • Three-time NBA champion

          • Seven NBA Finals appearances

          Recent Hall of Fame classes

          2024: Seimone Augustus, Dick Barnett, Chauncey Billups, Vince Carter, Doug Collins, Michael Cooper, Walter Davis, Harley Redin, Bo Ryan, Herb Simon, Charles Smith, Michele Timms, Jerry West

          2023: Gene Bess, Pau Gasol, David Hixon, Gene Keady, Dirk Nowitzki, Tony Parker, Gregg Popovich, Dwyane Wade, Becky Hammon, Gary Blair, Jim Valvano, 1976 U.S. Women's Olympic Team

          2022: Sonny Boswell, Swin Cash, Larry Costello, Hugh Evans, Manu Ginobili, Tim Hardaway, Del Harris, Lou Hudson, Bob Huggins, Inman Jackson, George Karl, Radivoj Korac, Albert Pullins, Theresa Shank-Grentz, Marianne Stanley, Lindsay Whalen

          2021: Val Ackerman, Rick Adelman, Chris Bosh, Bob Dandridge, Lowell Fitzsimmons, Howard Garfinkel, Yolanda Griffith, Lauren Jackson, Clarence Jenkins, Toni Kukoc, Pearl Moore, Paul Pierce, Bill Russell, Ben Wallace, Chris Webber, Jay Wright

          2020: Patrick Baumann, Kobe Bryant, Tamika Catchings, Tim Duncan, Kevin Garnett, Kim Mulkey, Barbara Stevens, Eddie Sutton, Rudy Tomjanovich

          2019: Al Attles, Carl Braun, Charles "Chuck" Cooper, Vlade Divac, Bill Fitch, Bobby Jones, Sidney Moncrief, Jack Sikma, Tennessee A&I teams from 1957 to 1959, Wayland Baptist University teams of 1982-84, Teresa Weatherspoon, Paul Westphal

          2018: Ray Allen, Maurice Cheeks, Charles "Lefty" Driesell, Grant Hill, Jason Kidd, Steve Nash, Tina Thompson, Dino Radja, Charlie Scott, Ora Mae Washington, Rod Thorn, Rick Welts, Katie Smith

          2017: Robert Hughes, Tracy McGrady, Bill Self, Rebecca Lobo, Muffet McGraw, Mannie Jackson, Tom Jernstedt, Jerry Krause, Zack Clayton, Nick Galis, George McGinnis

          2016: Zelmo Beaty, Darell Garretson, Allen Iverson, Tom Izzo, John McClendon, Yao Ming, Shaquille O'Neal, Cumberland Posey, Jerry Reinsdorf, Sheryl Swoopes