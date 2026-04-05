Basketball Hall of Fame: Class of 2026 news, schedule and more

Candace Parker expresses gratitude for basketball upon being inducted into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame. (1:07)

Candace Parker: 'Super grateful' for what basketball has done for my life (1:07)

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The Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame announced its members of the Class of 2026.

Six-time NBA All-Star Amar'e Stoudemire, veteran NBA coaches Mike D'Antoni and Doc Rivers, Gonzaga coach Mark Few and 39-year veteran referee Joey Crawford were selected.

Also selected for enshrinement: WNBA greats Candace Parker, Chamique Holdsclaw and Elena Delle Donne as well as the 1996 U.S. women's Olympic team that won the gold in Atlanta.

The annual Curt Gowdy Media Award winners are Mike Fratello, Chris Carrino, Seth Davis and Ma Guoli. NBA vice president Leah Wilcox is the recipient of the John Bunn Lifetime Achievement Award.

The 2026 class was announced Saturday at the NCAA men's Final Four in Indianapolis, and it will be enshrined in Springfield, Massachusetts, on Aug. 14 and 15. Enshrinement weekend will begin at Mohegan Sun casino and resort in Connecticut on Aug. 14 with the tipoff celebration and awards gala, inclusive of the Class of 2026 jacket and ring presentation and the annual Hall of Fame Awards.

MORE: Inside the most clandestine hall of fame voting process in all of sports

Class of 2026 members

North American committee

Joey Crawford (referee)

NBA referee for 39 seasons (1977-2016)

Officiated 2,561 regular-season (second all time), 374 playoff (first), 50 NBA Finals games (first)

Mark Few (coach)

Gonzaga head coach since 1999

Guided Bulldogs to NCAA title game appearances in 2017 and 2021

Assistant on gold-medal-winning 2024 U.S. men's Olympic team

Kevin Johnson (player)

12-year NBA career with Cleveland Cavaliers and Phoenix Suns

3-time All-Star; 4-time All-NBA second team; 1989 Most Improved Player

Gary McKnight (coach)

Boys' basketball coach at Mater Dei High School since 1982

More than 1,300 career victories, second-most all time

11 California state championships; national high school title in 2014

Dick Motta (coach)

NBA Coach of the Year in 1971

1978 NBA champion (Washington Bullets)

14th all-time in wins (Bullets, Chicago Bulls, Dallas Mavericks, Sacramento Kings, Denver Nuggets)

Doc Rivers (coach)

More than 1,190 career wins with Orlando Magic (1999-2003), Boston Celtics (2004-13), Los Angeles Clippers (2013-20), Philadelphia 76ers (2020-23), Milwaukee Bucks (2023-present)

2008 NBA champion; guided Celtics to Finals in 2008 and 2010

NBA Coach of the Year in 2000

Kelvin Sampson (coach)

More than 800 career wins

Guided Oklahoma to Final Four in 2002 and Houston in 2021 and 2025

2-time AP Coach of the Year (1995, 2024)

Amar'e Stoudemire (player)

6-time NBA All-Star (2005, 2007-11); 2003 Rookie of the Year

Ninth pick in the 2002 draft directly out of high school

14-year NBA career (2002-16); averaged 18.9 points and 7.8 rebounds.

Jerry Welsh (coach)

494-141 record over 22 seasons at SUNY Potsdam (1968-91)

1981 NCAA Division III national champion, with three Final Four appearances (1979, 1981, 1986).

NABC Division III Coach of the Year in 1981

Buck Williams (player)

3-time NBA All-Star (1982-83, 1986)

Named to four NBA All-Defensive Teams

Ranks third in NBA history in offensive rebounds (4,526); 16th in total rebounds (13,017)

play 1:05 Amar'e Stoudemire: Persevering, making Hall of Fame is the 'ultimate goal' Amar'e Stoudemire reflects on what he learned over his career on his way to being inducted into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame.

Women's committee

1996 U.S. Women's National Team

Gold medalists at 1996 Olympic Games in Atlanta

First of 8 consecutive gold medals (1996 to 2024)

Coached by Tara VanDerveer, roster featured future Hall of Famers Lisa Leslie, Sheryl Swoopes, Dawn Staley, Teresa Edwards, Rebecca Lobo, Katrina McClain

Elena Delle Donne (player)

2-time WNBA MVP (2015, 2019); champion with Washington Mystics in 2019

7-time All-Star; 4-time All-WNBA first team selections; 2013 WNBA Rookie of the Year

Olympic gold medalist with Team USA at the 2016 Games in Rio de Janeiro

Chamique Holdsclaw (player)

6-time WNBA All-Star (1999-2003, 2005); 1999 Rookie of the Year; 2002 scoring champion

First pick in 1999 draft after leading Tennessee to three consecutive national titles

2-time Naismith College Player of the Year (1998, 1999)

Candace Parker (player)

3-time WNBA champion (2016, 2021, 2023); 2-time league MVP (2008, 2013)

Only player in WNBA history to win Rookie of the Year and MVP in the same season (2008)

7-time WNBA All-Star; 7-time All-WNBA first team selection

2-time NCAA national champion (2007, 2008)

2-time Olympic gold medalist (2008, 2012)

Veterans committee

Marques Johnson (player)

5-time NBA All-Star (1979-1981, 1883, 1986); 3-time All-NBA selection

Averaged 20.1 points, 7.0 rebounds during 11-year NBA career

1975 national champion with UCLA; won inaugural John Wooden Award in 1977

Women's veterans committee

Molly Bolin-Kazmer (player)

First player signed in Women's Professional Basketball League history

Led Iowa Cornets to back-to-back WBL championship appearances (1979, 1980); earned co-MVP honors in 1980

Set WBL single-game scoring record with 55 points (March 2, 1980)

International committee

Dusan Ivkovic (coach)

Inducted into FIBA Hall of Fame in 2017; named one of 50 Greatest EuroLeague Contributors in 2008

2-time EuroLeague champion (1997, 2012); FIBA World Champion in 1990

Led Yugoslavia to silver medal at 1988 Olympics

Contributors committee

Mike D'Antoni (coach)

2-time NBA Coach of the Year (2005, 2017)

Coach of "Seven Seconds or Less" Phoenix Suns that redefined NBA offenses

Assistant on gold-medal-winning 2012 Olympic team

Tal Brody (player)

Led Maccabi Tel Aviv to 1977 FIBA European Champions Cup, a first for an Israeli team.

Inducted into International Jewish Sports Hall of Fame in 1996; into U.S. Jewish Sports Hall of Fame in 2011

Recent Hall of Fame classes

2025: Carmelo Anthony, Micky Arison, Sue Bird; Danny Crawford; Billy Donovan, Sylvia Fowles; Dwight Howard, Maya Moore, 2008 U.S. Olympic Men's Olympic Team

2024: Seimone Augustus, Dick Barnett, Chauncey Billups, Vince Carter, Doug Collins, Michael Cooper, Walter Davis, Harley Redin, Bo Ryan, Herb Simon, Charles Smith, Michele Timms, Jerry West

2023: Gene Bess, Pau Gasol, David Hixon, Gene Keady, Dirk Nowitzki, Tony Parker, Gregg Popovich, Dwyane Wade, Becky Hammon, Gary Blair, Jim Valvano, 1976 U.S. Women's Olympic Team

2022: Sonny Boswell, Swin Cash, Larry Costello, Hugh Evans, Manu Ginobili, Tim Hardaway, Del Harris, Lou Hudson, Bob Huggins, Inman Jackson, George Karl, Radivoj Korac, Albert Pullins, Theresa Shank-Grentz, Marianne Stanley, Lindsay Whalen

2021: Val Ackerman, Rick Adelman, Chris Bosh, Bob Dandridge, Lowell Fitzsimmons, Howard Garfinkel, Yolanda Griffith, Lauren Jackson, Clarence Jenkins, Toni Kukoc, Pearl Moore, Paul Pierce, Bill Russell, Ben Wallace, Chris Webber, Jay Wright

2020: Patrick Baumann, Kobe Bryant, Tamika Catchings, Tim Duncan, Kevin Garnett, Kim Mulkey, Barbara Stevens, Eddie Sutton, Rudy Tomjanovich

2019: Al Attles, Carl Braun, Charles "Chuck" Cooper, Vlade Divac, Bill Fitch, Bobby Jones, Sidney Moncrief, Jack Sikma, Tennessee A&I teams from 1957 to 1959, Wayland Baptist University teams of 1982-84, Teresa Weatherspoon, Paul Westphal

2018: Ray Allen, Maurice Cheeks, Charles "Lefty" Driesell, Grant Hill, Jason Kidd, Steve Nash, Tina Thompson, Dino Radja, Charlie Scott, Ora Mae Washington, Rod Thorn, Rick Welts, Katie Smith

2017: Robert Hughes, Tracy McGrady, Bill Self, Rebecca Lobo, Muffet McGraw, Mannie Jackson, Tom Jernstedt, Jerry Krause, Zack Clayton, Nick Galis, George McGinnis

2016: Zelmo Beaty, Darell Garretson, Allen Iverson, Tom Izzo, John McClendon, Yao Ming, Shaquille O'Neal, Cumberland Posey, Jerry Reinsdorf, Sheryl Swoopes