2020 NBA draft order: Picks and trades for every team

Where does each team pick in the 2020 NBA draft?
On lottery night, the Golden State Warriors, Cleveland Cavaliers and Minnesota Timberwolves had the best chance to finish with a top-3 pick. But the Cavs were knocked down to fifth when both the Chicago Bulls and Charlotte Hornets jumped into the top four of the draft order. Ultimately, the Timberwolves won the opportunity to select No. 1 overall.
Barring any trades, here's how the draft will go down on the night of Oct. 20 (ESPN).
Minnesota Timberwolves
Golden State Warriors
Charlotte Hornets
Chicago Bulls
Cleveland Cavaliers
Atlanta Hawks
Detroit Pistons
New York Knicks
Washington Wizards
Phoenix Suns
San Antonio Spurs
Sacramento Kings
New Orleans Pelicans
Boston Celtics (via MEM)
Orlando Magic
Portland Trail Blazers
Minnesota Timberwolves (via BKN)
Dallas Mavericks
Brooklyn Nets
Miami Heat
Philadelphia 76ers (via OKC)
Denver Nuggets (via HOU)
Utah Jazz
Milwaukee Bucks (via IND)
Oklahoma City Thunder (via DEN)
Boston Celtics
New York Knicks (via LAC)
Los Angeles Lakers
Toronto Raptors
Boston Celtics (via MIL)
Dallas Mavericks (via GSW)
Charlotte Hornets (via CLE)
Minnesota Timberwolves
Philadelphia 76ers (via ATL)
Sacramento Kings (via DET)
Philadelphia 76ers (via NYK)
Washington Wizards (via CHI)
New York Knicks (via CHA)
New Orleans Pelicans (via WAS)
Memphis Grizzlies (via PHX)
San Antonio Spurs
New Orleans Pelicans
Sacramento Kings
Chicago Bulls (via MEM)
Orlando Magic
Portland Trail Blazers
Boston Celtics (via BKN)
Golden State Warriors (via DAL)
Philadelphia 76ers
Atlanta Hawks (via MIA)
Golden State Warriors (via UTA)
Sacramento Kings (via HOU)
Oklahoma City Thunder
Indiana Pacers
Brooklyn Nets (via Denver Nuggets)
Charlotte Hornets (via BOS)
LA Clippers
Philadelphia 76ers (via LAL)
Toronto Raptors
New Orleans Pelicans (via MIL)