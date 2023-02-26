Giannis Antetokounmpo asks to come out of the game and heads to the locker room with a right knee injury. (0:43)

Giannis Antetokounmpo did not play Sunday in the Milwaukee Bucks' 104-101 victory over the Phoenix Suns.

He was replaced in the lineup by Bobby Portis, who finished with 10 points in the victory.

Antetokounmpo sustained the injury Friday night in the first quarter of the Bucks' 128-99 victory over the Miami Heat. He played six minutes on Friday and had four points, four rebounds and four assists.

"It's enough where he can't play today, but I think we're also confident that this is a fairly common occurrence in our league," Budenholzer told reporters. "You hit knees, you knock, sometimes it takes a day or two and it's really nothing more than that. The level of conversations have all been along that line."

Sunday's victory was the Bucks' 14th in a row, the longest winning streak in the NBA this season.

Antetokounmpo is ranked fourth in the NBA with 31.3 points per game and second in rebounding with 12 per game.

ESPN's Jamal Collier contributed to this report.