An MRI on Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green's bruised right knee came back clean, coach Steve Kerr said Monday.

Green practiced Monday but is considered questionable for Tuesday's game against the Portland Trail Blazers.

Green has missed two consecutive games after sustaining the contusion in the Warriors' first game out of the All-Star break Thursday against the Los Angeles Lakers, when he bumped knees with Los Angeles' Jarred Vanderbilt as the two tried to secure a loose ball midway through the third quarter.

Green was a late scratch Friday against the Houston Rockets because of the injury. He wasn't expected to miss much more time, but his knee unexpectedly flared up Sunday afternoon, something Kerr categorized as a "setback." Green subsequently sat out Sunday evening against the Minnesota Timberwolves and underwent further testing.

The Warriors are also still without Stephen Curry, Andrew Wiggins, Gary Payton II and Andre Iguodala.

ESPN's Kendra Andrews contributed to this report.