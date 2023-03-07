Kevin Durant is eager to get things back to "normal" as he tries to settle into a routine with his new team, but there's still one more big event: his first home game with the Phoenix Suns.

That will come Wednesday night, one month after he was traded, when the Suns host the Oklahoma City Thunder.

"I'm glad I was able to get a couple on the road to get my feet wet because I know it's going to be loud in there," Durant said. "I'm looking forward to our fans. I know they can't wait to see us out on the floor."

More than 3,000 fans came to the Footprint Center for Durant's introductory news conference last month, but Durant's sprained knee and a four-game road trip have delayed his home debut until now.

Traded for the first time in the middle of a season in his career, Durant has been seeking a routine. That has included, he said Tuesday, moving his personal chef from Brooklyn.

"I'm just trying to get back to normal as soon as possible," Durant said. "I'm glad I'm playing again and things will get back to normal."

But there's some pent up some energy as the Suns have started 3-0 with Durant in the lineup and he has combined with fellow star Devin Booker for 188 points in their first three games together.

That's the most for two new teammates since Wilt Chamberlain with several different teammates in the 1961-62 season, according to ESPN Stats & Information research.

The Suns have won eight of their past 11 games to move into fourth place in the Western Conference.

"The energy we have from the second you walk into the gym until everybody leaves is so upbeat and energetic," Durant said. "[It] makes you very excited to come to work."