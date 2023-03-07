New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson missed a second consecutive game because of a sore left foot, sitting out Tuesday night's 112-105 loss to the Charlotte Hornets.

Brunson had been listed as questionable to return, but Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau said he still wasn't quite ready, saying the point guard's status was day-to-day.

Brunson will be going on the Knicks' upcoming road trip, which starts Thursday at Sacramento, Thibodeau said.

Brunson was the Eastern Conference Player of the Month in February. He's averaging 23.9 points.

