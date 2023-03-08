Josh Giddey hands out 17 assists to go with 17 points and 11 rebounds in the Thunder's win over Golden State. (2:23)

Josh Giddey has set a new high for assists on his way to a seventh NBA triple-double as his Oklahoma City beat defending champions Golden State 137-128 to firm for a finals play-in spot.

Giddey tormented Stephen Curry and the Warriors' defence with a sublime display of play-making, registering 10 assists and taking only three shots by halftime.

The Australian 20-year-old took the ball to the hoop more often in the second half, finishing with 17 points, 17 assists and 11 rebounds with just three turnovers on his home court.

Giddey became the youngest person to notch an NBA triple-double last year and is now also the youngest in NBA history to own one with at least 15 assists.

Josh Giddey notched a triple-double against the Utah Jazz. Zach Beeker/Getty Images

His 17 is also the equal-most assists by an Australian in the NBA, after Ben Simmons managed the feat four years ago.

It was a third-straight win for the Thunder and continued a Giddey hot streak that's seen him score at least 17 points and produce nine assists in each of his last four games.

"I was trying to get guys the ball in spots at the right time and they took care of the rest," the second-year NBA talent said on court after the win.

The Warriors (34-32), sitting fifth in the Western Conference, held the lead seven times and as late as the third quarter.

But Giddey's steady hand and seven OKC players hitting double figures - Shai Gilgeous-Alexander top-scored with 33 points - improved the side to 31-34.

Five teams share that record in a crowded conference, spread either side of the cut-off for the NBA's play-in bracket that will compete at season's end for the final post-season spots.

"It's a good feeling; they've had our number the last two seasons, we've struggled," Giddey said.

"It was a matter of who was going to weather the storm the best.

"Three in a row, in this part of the year, in how tight the West (conference) is, is very important."

Elsewhere, Boomers star Joe Ingles made five of six shots for his 12 points and added six assists for Milwaukee in their 134-123 win at Orlando.

Joel Embiid had 39 points in 29 minutes as Philadelphia beat Minnesota 117-94, while Patty Mills wasn't used and Ben Simmons missed his seventh straight game with knee and back soreness for Brooklyn, who beat Houston 118-96.

Kyrie Irving hit a clutch three-pointer and scored 17 of his 33 points in the fourth quarter, while Luka Doncic added 29 points in a 120-116 Dallas win over Utah.

Josh Green (seven points, three rebounds, two assists) had a rare off night, shooting just three-of-10 from the field for the Mavericks.

And in Los Angeles, LeBron James was absent but watched Anthony Davis register 30 points and 22 rebounds in the Lakers' 112-103 victory over Memphis, who were missing their own All-Star Ja Morant.