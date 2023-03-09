Brandon Ingram rolls his ankle and leaves the game vs. the Mavericks. (0:18)

NEW ORLEANS -- The Pelicans were dealt more bad injury news Wednesday night, when forward Brandon Ingram exited their game against the Dallas Mavericks with a right ankle sprain.

Ingram checked out shortly before halftime and the team later said he would not return.

Ingram was off to a hot start for the Pelicans, recording 12 points, five assists and four rebounds in 17 minutes. New Orleans won 113-106.

Pelicans coach Willie Green said there was no update on Ingram's status after the game and that the team would likely provide one on Thursday.

Ingram tweaked his ankle with around three and a half minutes left in the second quarter but tried staying in the game. He hobbled to the New Orleans bench at the 2:58 mark and initially tried to walk off the injury.

Ingram came back onto the floor but shortly after motioned to the Pelicans' bench that he needed to come out. He checked out for good with 1:22 remaining in the second quarter and walked to the locker room.

Naji Marshall took Ingram's place to start the second half. He finished with 9 points in 25 minutes to go along with 6 assists and 6 rebounds.

Ingram did return to the bench to watch the final moments of the win with his teammates.

Ingram rolled the same ankle Monday against the Sacramento Kings but was able to finish the game.

Wednesday night marked Ingram's 31st game of the season. He missed four games early in the season with a concussion and then missed two months because of a left big toe contusion.