WME Sports is acquiring one of the top NBA representation firms, BDA Sports, and secured BDA founder and prominent agent Bill Duffy as the head of its basketball division.

Duffy brings to WME several of the top young players in the NBA -- including Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic, 2021 Rookie of the Year Scottie Barnes, 2022 No. 2 overall pick Chet Holmgren of Oklahoma City, Thunder rookie Jalen Williams and $100 million-plus players RJ Barrett of the New York Knicks and Deandre Ayton of the Phoenix Suns (who WME co-reps with Innovate Sports).

WME made a minority investment into BDA Sports in 2020 and now has acquired the remaining ownership in the agency that Duffy founded in 1998. In a changing face of athlete representation, WME broadens the scope of entertainment, endorsement and post-career possibilities for players. Duffy and BDA have represented 30 NBA draft lottery picks and 44 All-Stars, including Hall of Fame players Steve Nash and Yao Ming.

"The collaboration and partnership with WME is the best that I can offer my clients," Duffy said. "My philosophy is the long game and caring about your future well beyond your playing days. WME has so many retired athletes who've exceeded their expectations in that area -- and it offers our clients a chance to look at that bigger picture while you're still on the court now.

"To me, this is like a brand-new start, like a new day one. I'm more excited than ever and I plan on continuing to do this for a long time."

Karen Brodkin, co-head of WME Sports, said it didn't make sense to keep their business units separate.

"What we're building with Bill and his team is a great cultural fit for our team," Brodkin said. "... We wanted to be together in a more productive and efficient way to serve clients."

Carlos Fleming, the head of basketball marketing and off-court strategy, and Joe Branch, the head of basketball strategy and business development, will continue to be a part of the WME basketball division.