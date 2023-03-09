MILWAUKEE -- Giannis Antetokounmpo has a sore right hand, which forced him to miss a second straight game Thursday night when his Milwaukee Bucks edged the Brooklyn Nets, 118-113.
Antetokounmpo sat out the Bucks' 134-123 victory at Orlando on Tuesday with a non-COVID illness. The two-time MVP originally was listed as probable for Thursday's game but was downgraded to out on a later injury report that cited his hand.
The Nets also weren't close to full strength.
Nic Claxton (right thumb sprain/left Achilles tendinopathy), Spencer Dinwiddie (rest), Cam Johnson (right knee soreness), Royce O'Neale (left knee soreness) and Ben Simmons (left back/knee soreness) all sat out Thursday's game.
Simmons hasn't played since Feb. 15.