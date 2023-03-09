        <
        >

          Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo out vs. Nets with sore right hand

          play
          This Giannis triple-double rebound rescinded by NBA (0:33)

          The rebound that gave Giannis Antetokounmpo a triple-double has been rescinded by the NBA. (0:33)

          11:33 PM GMT
          • Associated Press

          MILWAUKEE -- Giannis Antetokounmpo has a sore right hand, which forced him to miss a second straight game Thursday night when his Milwaukee Bucks edged the Brooklyn Nets, 118-113.

          Antetokounmpo sat out the Bucks' 134-123 victory at Orlando on Tuesday with a non-COVID illness. The two-time MVP originally was listed as probable for Thursday's game but was downgraded to out on a later injury report that cited his hand.

          The Nets also weren't close to full strength.

          Nic Claxton (right thumb sprain/left Achilles tendinopathy), Spencer Dinwiddie (rest), Cam Johnson (right knee soreness), Royce O'Neale (left knee soreness) and Ben Simmons (left back/knee soreness) all sat out Thursday's game.

          Simmons hasn't played since Feb. 15.