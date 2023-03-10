Luka Doncic leaves the game grimacing after suffering a thigh injury vs. the Pelicans. (0:35)

Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic will not play in Saturday night's road game against the Memphis Grizzlies because of his left thigh strain, and Kyrie Irving's status is in question after he missed Friday's practice for personal reasons.

"Hopefully, he'll be able to join us in Memphis," Mavs coach Jason Kidd told reporters regarding Irving.

Doncic's left thigh has been bothering him for several games and has gotten progressively more painful, leading the All-Star to exit Wednesday's 113-106 loss to the New Orleans Pelicans in the third quarter.

An MRI on Doncic's thigh Thursday revealed no damage, and Doncic will return once the discomfort allows him, sources told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

The Mavs consider Doncic's status to be day-to-day, Kidd said.

Dallas is 5-7 since Irving joined the team after a blockbuster trade with the Brooklyn Nets. That includes a 3-6 record in games Doncic and Irving have both played.