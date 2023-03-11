Giannis Antetokounmpo will miss his third straight game Saturday night when the Milwaukee Bucks take on the Golden State Warriors on ABC at 8:30 p.m. ET.

Antetokounmpo was questionable with a sore right hand, an injury that also sidelined him for Thursday night's win over the Brooklyn Nets. He missed Tuesday's game at Orlando because of a non-COVID illness.

The Bucks have the best overall record in the league and are 2.5 games up on the Boston Celtics for the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference.

Golden State, meanwhile, has lost three straight and will be missing Jonathan Kuminga (ankle sprain) and Andrew Wiggins (personal reasons) vs. the Bucks.