Luka Doncic leaves the game grimacing after suffering a thigh injury vs. the Pelicans. (0:35)

Dallas Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic will miss his third consecutive game because of a left thigh strain, having been ruled out Wednesday against the San Antonio Spurs.

Fellow All-Star guard Kyrie Irving, who was sidelined by right foot soreness the past two games, is listed as questionable.

The Mavs lost twice to the Memphis Grizzlies without Doncic and Irving, falling a game under .500 with 13 games remaining on the schedule.

Christian Wood (foot) and Tim Hardaway Jr. (calf), Dallas' only other double-digit scorers, are both listed as questionable.

Doncic's left thigh has been bothering him for several games and has gotten progressively more painful, leading to his early exit in Wednesday's loss to the New Orleans Pelicans.

An MRI on Doncic's left thigh Thursday revealed no damage, and Doncic will return once the discomfort allows him to, sources told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Irving was downgraded from questionable to out about two hours before tipoff on Monday. Irving said his right foot has been sore since he played 41 minutes in the same loss to the Pelicans when Doncic exited in the third quarter.