CHICAGO -- Timberwolves All-Star Anthony Edwards was helped off the court after suffering a right ankle injury during the first quarter of Friday's game against the Chicago Bulls.

Edwards landed awkwardly and collapsed to the floor after leaving his feet to deliver a pass to Mike Conley for a 3-pointer with 4:01 remaining in the quarter. Edwards immediately began grabbing his right ankle after the play and didn't put any weight on the leg as a team trainer and injured teammate Karl-Anthony Towns helped carry him toward the locker room.

The Timberwolves announced at halftime that Edwards would not return to Friday's game.

Now in his third season in the NBA, Edwards, the No.1 overall pick in 2020, made the All-Star team for the first time in his career in 2022-23. He is averaging 25 points, six rebounds and 4.5 assists while shooting 46% from the field, all of which are career highs.