The NBA season is far from over, but Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler could have his offseason plans already set.

Rock band Nickelback invited the Heat forward to join them on tour this summer. The group's "Get Rollin'" tour begins on June 12 and will perform in 38 cities across North America.

"'It's not like Jimmy...to say sorry!' @JimmyButler we're going on tour this summer, hit us up if you want to come sing along live," the group's Twitter account wrote.

The invitation comes after Butler played Nickelback in the Heat locker room after a 126-114 overtime loss to the Orlando Magic last Saturday. According to ESPN's Nick Friedell, Butler sang every word to each Nickelback song during the locker room jam session. Since then, the Heat have won two consecutive games, and Butler is averaging 23.5 points, 5 assists, 4 rebounds, 3 steals and 1.5 blocks. Miami is currently ranked seventh in the Eastern Conference, which would have it playing the Atlanta Hawks in the play-in tournament.

Even the Heat's Twitter account is on board with the Nickelback motivation, pulling inspiration from the band's 2005 hit song "Photograph" for a celebratory post after Wednesday's win against the Memphis Grizzlies.

Look at this photograph... pic.twitter.com/I0KVoF6uCV — Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) March 16, 2023

Should Butler decline Nickelback's invitation, he still can catch them on tour when they perform at the MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre in Tampa, Florida, on July 29. In the meantime, Butler and the Heat look to extend their winning streak to three when they face the Chicago Bulls Saturday night.