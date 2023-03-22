LeBron James, Kevin Durant haven't faced off since 2018

LeBron James and Kevin Durant are two of the greatest basketball players of all time ... and we haven't seen them play one another since 2018.

Shocking, but true! Since James joined the Los Angeles Lakers in the 2018-19 season, he's faced off with Durant exactly once -- a 127-101 Lakers win over the Golden State Warriors on Christmas Day 2018. James put up a double-double in that game, scoring 17 and grabbing 13 rebounds, while Durant put up a line of 21 points, 7 rebounds and 7 assists.

Since then, because of injuries and other considerations, James and Durant simply have failed to be on the same court at the same time, whether the Lakers were playing the Warriors or the Brooklyn Nets. In all, there have been 11 games in which they could have potentially squared off but didn't, according to ESPN Stats & Information research.

It'll be 12 on Wednesday night as the Phoenix Suns take on the Lakers in Los Angeles. James is out with a foot injury, while Durant's ankle troubles have sidelined him. They do have one more game against one another this year -- on April 7, the second-to-last game of the season for both teams. Here's hoping they're both healthy and active when that rolls around.