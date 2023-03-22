Center Nick Richards has agreed to terms on a multiyear extension with the Charlotte Hornets, the team announced.

The Hornets did not disclose terms of the deal, but his agents Javon Phillips and Jared Mucha of Excel Basketball told ESPN that Richards' deal is for three years and worth $15 million.

Richards, a player development revelation under Charlotte coach Steve Clifford, was extension eligible until June 30 and now avoids going into restricted free agency this summer. He's averaged career highs of 7.9 points, 6.1 rebounds and 1.1 blocks in 18 minutes a game.

Richards, 25, has averaged 9.4 points, 9.4 rebounds and 2.4 blocks in the past five games for Charlotte. He was the 42nd overall pick out of Kentucky in the 2020 NBA draft.