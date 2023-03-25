LOS ANGELES -- Lakers star LeBron James has been upgraded from out to doubtful for Sunday's game against the Chicago Bulls, the team announced Saturday.

James, sidelined the past 13 games since suffering a tendon injury in his right foot on Feb. 26, tweeted earlier this week that he was working out three times a day to prepare himself for a comeback.

L.A. has gone 8-5 in his absence, reaching .500 for the first time all season with a 116-111 win over Oklahoma City on Friday and climbing to No. 8 in the Western Conference standings.

James, 38, has been sidelined for 27 games this season -- tied for the most games he's missed in a season in his career because of injury.

"Progressing as normal," Lakers coach Darvin Ham said Friday when asked about James' rehabilitation process. "Just doing the work that needs to be done for him to get his foot all the way together."