Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has been ruled out of Tuesday's game against the visiting Charlotte Hornets due to a left ankle sprain.

Gilgeous-Alexander, 24, leads the Thunder in points (31.3) and steals (1.7). He's also averaging 5.4 assists in 64 games this season.

Oklahoma City is tied with the Los Angeles Lakers for the final two Western Conference play-in spots, just a half-game ahead of the Dallas Mavericks entering Tuesday's games.