Draymond Green and Brandon Ingram both receive technical fouls after an intense stretch between the Pelicans and Warriors. (1:55)

SAN FRANCISCO -- Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green picked up his 17th technical foul, which will result in a $5,000 fine.

If Green picks up an 18th technical he will be suspended for one game.

Thursday night's technical foul came with 3:45 remaining in the second quarter of the Warriors' game against the New Orleans Pelicans.

After Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram received the ball just inside the perimeter, Green appeared to have lowered his shoulder and shoved Ingram. As Ingram made his way from the baseline back onto the court, he approached Green, and the two exchanged words, resulting in some light shoving.

They were called for a double technical, and Green was also assessed with a flagrant foul 1 for the shove.

About 20 seconds later, Green almost picked up another technical after an incident with Herbert Jones.

As Green went for a layup he collided with Jones, and after Jones hit the floor, Green landed on top of him. The two got tangled up, with Green's legs wrapped around Jones' torso as Jones tried to get up.

More shoving from multiple players ensued before referees and team security broke up the scrum. After a long video review, no technical fouls were assessed.

Later, Pelicans guard CJ McCollum picked up a flagrant foul 1 with 6:43 left in the third quarter when he ran through Warriors guard Donte DiVincenzo with his arms up, shoving DiVincenzo down with both arms.

It was initially ruled a common foul on the floor but upgraded after an official review.

Under the league's flagrant foul penalty points system, McCollum could be facing a suspension if he gets a flagrant foul 2 or two more flagrant foul 1s. A flagrant foul 1 is worth one point and a flagrant foul 2 is worth two points. If a player exceeds five points, he earns a one-game suspension following the game in which he exceeds five.

McCollum has four flagrant 1s this season giving him four points.

ESPN's Andrew Lopez contributed to this report.