          1:13 AM GMT
          • Associated Press

          NEW YORK -- Julius Randle, who has played in all 76 games for the New York Knicks this season, missed the second half against Miami on Wednesday night with a sprained left ankle.

          Randle was hurt in the second quarter when he grabbed an offensive rebound and Heat center Bam Adebayo landed on him after Randle faked a shot.

          The All-Star forward was eventually helped up and stayed in the game to shoot his free throws but was clearly in pain and the Knicks then quickly committed a foul to substitute him out of the game.

          The Knicks announced at halftime Randle would not return.

          He was having a quiet game with just three points and five rebounds but leads the Knicks with 25.4 points and 10 rebounds per game.