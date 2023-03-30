Julius Randle comes up limping after landing awkwardly on his leg and injuring his ankle. He stays in the game and makes his free throws before leaving the court. (1:45)

NEW YORK -- Julius Randle, who has played in all 76 games for the New York Knicks this season, missed the second half against Miami on Wednesday night with a sprained left ankle.

Randle was hurt in the second quarter when he grabbed an offensive rebound and Heat center Bam Adebayo landed on him after Randle faked a shot.

The All-Star forward was eventually helped up and stayed in the game to shoot his free throws but was clearly in pain and the Knicks then quickly committed a foul to substitute him out of the game.

The Knicks announced at halftime Randle would not return.

He was having a quiet game with just three points and five rebounds but leads the Knicks with 25.4 points and 10 rebounds per game.