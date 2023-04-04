Washington Wizards forward Deni Avdija will miss the next two games because of left elbow bursitis, the team announced Tuesday.

The team said Avdija, 22, will miss back-to-back games against the Milwaukee Bucks and the Atlanta Hawks on Tuesday and Wednesday. Whether he returns for Friday's home game against the Miami Heat will be determined by how he responds to the treatment.

The Wizards (34-44), who have been eliminated from playoff contention, close their season Sunday against the Houston Rockets.

Avdija, in his third season, is averaging career highs of 9.2 points, 6.4 rebounds and 2.8 points in 76 games (40 starts).