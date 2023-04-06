LOS ANGLES -- With three games remaining in the regular season and playoff seeding on the line, the Los Angeles Lakers are playing their stars Wednesday against the LA Clippers.

LeBron James and Anthony Davis were both listed as questionable with their respective foot injuries, but the Lakers upgraded them to available approximately 45 minutes before tipoff, and both started the game.

D'Angelo Russell, who sat out Tuesday with a sore left foot, and Mo Bamba, out since early March with a high ankle sprain, also were upgraded to available.

The Crypto.com Arena cohabitants came into Wednesday night with identical 41-38 records, with the Clippers owning the tiebreaker.

Wednesday's result will be crucial for either team's hopes of avoiding the play-in tournament and securing the Western Conference's No. 5 or No. 6 seed in order to be guaranteed a first-round appearance.