STAMFORD, Conn. -- Former NBA guard Ben Gordon was arrested on weapons and threatening charges after he began behaving erratically in a Connecticut juice shop, police said.

Just before 10 a.m. Tuesday, several 911 callers reported "a male acting aggressively and in a bizarre manner" inside a juice shop in Stamford, the city's assistant police chief, Richard Conklin, said Thursday.

The man, identified as Gordon, continued to act erratically when officers arrived and tried to take him into custody, Conklin said.

The officers eventually subdued Gordon and placed him under arrest. They found a folding knife clipped to Gordon's pocket and a stun gun and brass knuckles in his backpack, Conklin said.

Gordon was arrested on charges including carrying a dangerous weapon, second-degree threatening and interfering with an officer.

He was taken to the police detention center and then to a hospital for a mental health evaluation, Conklin said. Gordon was released late Tuesday on $10,000 bond, he said.

A message seeking comment was left with Gordon's attorney.

In October, Gordon was charged with punching his son at New York's LaGuardia Airport. In November, he was charged with a misdemeanor in Chicago for allegedly punching a McDonald's security guard.

Gordon, who played collegiately at Connecticut, was drafted by the Chicago Bulls in 2004 and played 11 seasons in the NBA with Chicago, Detroit, Charlotte and Orlando, most recently in the 2014-15 season with the Magic. His best season was 2006-07, when he averaged 21.4 points and 3.6 assists for the Bulls.

Tuesday, the day Gordon was arrested, was also his 40th birthday.