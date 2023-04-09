Rudy Gobert takes a swing at Kyle Anderson in a the huddle and heads to the locker room after being separated. (0:21)

MINNEAPOLIS -- Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert swung at teammate Kyle Anderson during a second-quarter timeout and was escorted to the locker room during Sunday afternoon's game against the New Orleans Pelicans.

Just after halftime, the Timberwolves announced Gobert was out for the remainder of the game.

Video of the incident showed Gobert and Anderson having words while standing on opposite ends of the Timberwolves huddle. The two continued to exchange words until Anderson said something Gobert took exception to. Gobert stepped over Timberwolves coach Chris Finch and then swung at Anderson, appearing to hit him in the chest.

Teammates went to separate the two, including Taurean Prince, who shoved Gobert back. Gobert was then escorted to the back and some teammates, including Austin Rivers, went to check on him while he was in the back.

The incident happened during a timeout with 4:23 left in the second quarter and the Wolves down by 12. Gobert was subbed out of the game at that moment, and Anderson took his place on the court.