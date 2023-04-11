The Houston Rockets have received permission to interview two top assistant coaches on Western Conference contenders --- Golden State's Kenny Atkinson and Phoenix's Kevin Young, sources told ESPN on Tuesday.

The Rockets are beginning a search to replace former coach Stephen Silas, who didn't have the fourth-year option on his contract picked up. Houston is inclined to hire a candidate with head-coaching experience, but hasn't ruled out hiring a particularly intriguing assistant coach.

The Rockets are interested in talking to several coaches, including former Boston Celtics coach Ime Udoka, former Los Angeles Lakers coach Frank Vogel, Toronto Raptors assistant Adrian Griffin and former Charlotte Hornets coach James Borrego, and have an interest in Toronto head coach Nick Nurse should he become available, sources said.

Atkinson has a strong history in player development and played a prominent role in turning the Nets from a lottery group into an Eastern Conference playoff team. He coached the Nets for over three seasons, and helped develop young players such as Jarrett Allen, D'Angelo Russell, Joe Harris and Caris LeVert.

Atkinson accepted the Hornets' head-coaching job last spring before changing his mind and remaining with the Warriors for a second season. He also spent a year with the LA Clippers after parting ways with the Nets in the 2019-20 season. Atkinson was 118-190 in the three-plus years with the Nets, including a 42-40 record and reaching the playoffs in the 2018-19 season.

Young spent eight years coaching in the G League -- including head-coaching jobs with the Utah Flash, Iowa Energy and Delaware 87ers -- and has been gaining momentum as a head-coaching candidate in recent years with the Philadelphia 76ers and Suns. Young, 41, also interviewed for head-coaching jobs with the Sixers, Utah Jazz and Washington Wizards in recent seasons.

The Rockets finished the season 22-60, the third-worst record in the league, and will have a 14% chance of winning the draft lottery in May for a chance to draft consensus No. 1 pick Victor Wembanyama of France.