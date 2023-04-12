Atlanta Hawks' Twitter trolls Miami Heat after upset

Clint Capela elevates for the block then Saddiq Bey drills the triple for the Hawks. (0:19)

The Atlanta Hawks left little room for doubt in their 116-105 NBA play-in tournament win over the Miami Heat.

Atlanta had plenty to celebrate on top of advancing to the playoffs to face the Boston Celtics.

Tuesday night's game was a rematch of the first round of last season's playoffs where the Heat won the series in five games. More recently, Miami won three of four regular season meetings and boasted an 11-1 record in its last 12 regular and postseason home games against Atlanta, including seven consecutive wins.

Trae Young led the way for Atlanta in scoring with 25 points, while Clint Capela cleaned up the glass with 21 rebounds.

The Hawks' Twitter account trolled the Heat for being the first seventh-place team to lose a game in the play-in tournament -- and even tossed some shade to the Miami Marlins.