Grizzlies star Ja Morant leaves Game 1 early against the Lakers after suffering a hand injury in the fourth quarter. (0:48)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- Memphis Grizzlies superstar Ja Morant shouted in agony as he ran off the court holding his right hand midway through the fourth quarter of Sunday's Game 1 against the Los Angeles Lakers.

X-rays were negative, Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins said after his team's 128-112 loss to the Lakers.

"He's in some pain," Jenkins said, adding that Morant's hand and wrist were being evaluated by the Memphis medical staff.

"Taking it one day at a time," the coach said later, referring to Morant's status for Wednesday's Game 2.

Morant was playing with that hand wrapped as a result of an injury suffered during the final week of the regular season. He hurt the hand again when it slammed onto the court with 5:48 remaining in the fourth quarter as he fell after charging into Lakers big man Anthony Davis.

"I'm in a good bit of pain," Morant said, adding that his status for Game 2 is "in jeopardy."

Morant, who attempted to attack the basket and finish over Davis but was called for an offensive foul, had the back of his fingers hit the court first and his wrist bent upon impact.

After staying on the ground for several seconds, Morant got to his feet and immediately ran past the Grizzlies' bench into the locker room. Memphis trailed by four points when Morant exited.

Morant returned to the Grizzlies' bench with 4:10 remaining and then went back to the locker room after the game got out of hand. Jenkins said he was informed that Morant was available to return in "an emergency situation."

"But probably the smartest thing was just to hold him out as we continue to go through evaluation," Jenkins said.

Morant had a black wrap on his right hand and wrist that was significantly more extensive than the tape and wrap he wore while playing.

Morant was not listed on the Grizzlies' injury report entering the game. Jenkins said pregame that Morant would have no limitations due to the sore hand.