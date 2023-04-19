Celtics fans let Trae Young have it as he lines up for free throws in the fourth quarter. (0:19)

Trae Young did not have a fun night at TD Garden.

Midway through the fourth quarter of Tuesday's Game 2 of the Atlanta Hawks' first-round series against the Boston Celtics, Young lined up for a free throw attempt. The Boston crowd, jubilant at their team's 104-92 lead, showered him with an "Overrated" chant.

To his credit, Young calmly sank the free throw, but the chant has to sting at least a little. Young's playoff career started off incredibly, as he averaged 28.8 points game and 9.8 assists during the Hawks' 2021 run, in which they lost to the eventual NBA champion Milwaukee Bucks in a six-game Eastern Conference finals battle. Most notably, Young hit a game-winning shot in his playoff debut against the New York Knicks and shushed the Madison Square Garden crowd.

Since then, however, Young has struggled in the postseason. He averaged 15 points against the Miami Heat in a five-game first-round loss in 2022 and twice put up only single-digit points.

He is doing better this year against the Celtics, dropping 16 in Game 1 and 24 in Game 2, but Young is ice cold from 3-point range, going 3-for-13 so far in the series.

He'll have to turn it around quickly when the Hawks return to Atlanta with his team down 2-0 after Boston's 119-106 victory on Tuesday.