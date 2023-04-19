Adem Bona, No. 45 overall prospect, to enter 2023 NBA draft

Oregon's N'Faly Dante tries to go up for the layup, but UCLA's Adem Bona comes out of nowhere for the phenomenal block. (0:24)

UCLA freshman Adem Bona will enter the 2023 NBA draft, he told ESPN on Wednesday.

Bona, the No. 45 overall prospect in the ESPN 100, will maintain his NCAA eligibility while he tests the NBA draft waters.

A 6-foot-10 center from Nigeria, Bona was named Pac-12 freshman of the year and to the all-defensive team after averaging 7.7 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.7 blocks in 23 minutes per game, shooting 68% from the field.

Bona injured his shoulder in the Pac-12 tournament semifinal diving on the floor chasing down a loose ball. After missing the Pac-12 championship game, which the Bruins lost to UCLA, as well as the opening game of the NCAA tournament, Bona elected to play in a Round of 32 win against Northwestern, reaggravating the injury and missing UCLA's Sweet 16 loss to Gonzaga.

Bona had surgery for a shoulder labrum tear in early April that will prevent him from conducting individual team workouts or participating in NBA summer league. Expectations are positive for him to make a full recovery by the beginning of October. Bona is being advised by Dr. Keith Pyne, a medical consultant who has experience with several NBA teams as well as the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Bona will look to conduct interviews at the NBA draft combine May 15-21 in Chicago in hopes of improving his chances of hearing his name called on draft night, June 22 in Brooklyn (on ESPN).

