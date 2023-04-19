Adrian Wojnarowski reports that the Bucks are hopeful that Giannis Antetokounmpo will be able to play Wednesday in Game 2 against the Heat. (0:43)

The Milwaukee Bucks have upgraded Giannis Antetokounmpo to questionable for Wednesday night's Game 2 against the Miami Heat.

Antetokounmpo did not practice Tuesday because of the lower back injury he suffered in Game 1 on Sunday. But coach Mike Budenholzer said the Bucks were optimistic about the two-time MVP's ability to play in Game 2.

"We have 24-plus hours before game time," Budenholzer said Tuesday. "He'll get treatment. We'll see how he feels. There's been a lot of progress, and hopefully there's more in the next day or so."

Antetokounmpo has a contusion on his lower back after he fell to the floor charging into Heat forward Kevin Love in Game 1. Antetokounmpo played just 11 minutes before he was ruled out of the game, a 130-117 Bucks loss.

