WASHINGTON -- The Washington Wizards fired general manager Tommy Sheppard on Wednesday after the team missed the postseason for a second consecutive season.

Owner Ted Leonsis announced the move, saying the failure to make the playoffs the past two seasons was disappointing and that a search for new leadership will begin immediately.

However, Wes Unseld Jr. will return for his third season as coach, and sources told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski that he continues to have a strong advocate with Leonsis.

The Wizards' search for a new president and GM will commence as the only active search in the marketplace.

Sheppard's dismissal comes less than two years after he received a contract extension in November 2021. Washington went 35-47 in 2021-22 and then posted the same record this season.

The failure to make it even to the play-in round was particularly distressing since the Wizards just signed star guard Bradley Beal to a max-value contract last offseason.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.