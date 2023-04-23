The Bucks tie an NBA playoff record with 25 3-pointers en route to a blowout win over the Heat. (2:21)

MIAMI -- Giannis Antetokounmpo (back) did individual work on the court at the Kaseya Center in Miami on Sunday afternoon, but Milwaukee Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer did not have further details on his star's status for Game 4.

"We'll continue to monitor him," Budenholzer said following a team film session Sunday. "We'll see how he feels from the session today and see how he wakes up tomorrow."

Antetokounmpo missed the past two games with a lower-back contusion, which has limited him to 11 total minutes in the series. He has not played since April 16.

The top-seeded Bucks trail 2-1 in the series to the eighth-seeded Miami Heat. Game 4 is Monday in Miami.

Antetokounmpo has not practiced with the team since injuring his back, but has been able to complete some individual work this weekend. Budenholzer has remained optimistic about the improvement in Antetokounmpo's back even though the star has remained sidelined.

"I think the medical group, myself, [general manager] Jon [Horst], Giannis just have to feel like he's in a place where he can play," Budenholzer said.

Antetokounmpo was listed as questionable heading into the two previous games before eventually being ruled out before game time.

"He always wants to make himself available, he does everything to make himself available," Budenholzer said. "He wants to play, but I think there's also a maturity for Giannis and an understanding and a growth that we just respect and I think he respects us."