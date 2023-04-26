Janet Jackson show bumped for Celtics-Hawks Game 6

Trae Young pulls up from way downtown and knocks down the go-ahead 3-pointer with 2.1 seconds left. (0:52)

Trae Young saved the Atlanta Hawks' season on Tuesday night. He hit a 30-foot 3-pointer with 2.1 seconds left to beat the Boston Celtics 119-117 in Game 5 of their first-round NBA playoff series.

The win sends the series back to Atlanta for Game 6 on Thursday night.

The win was a good thing for Atlanta fans, but maybe not for Janet Jackson fans. Jackson's "Together Again" tour was scheduled to roll into State Farm Arena for a Thursday show. With the Hawks still playing, the concert will happen on Friday instead.

"This is such an exciting time for the city with world-class events between Hawks playoff basketball, Janet Jackson and Taylor Swift in downtown Atlanta," State Farm Arena executive vice president of arena programming Trey Feazell said in a statement. "We are committed to ensuring all of our guests have a great night out at each of our events and are working with our partners to provide the most seamless experience possible."

Young, who scored a game-high 38 points in Game 5, showed deference to Jackson while not being the least bit sorry about the scheduling issue.

😕 ..sorry not sorry to this LEGEND.. Hope she can be at the game now! 🫡 https://t.co/LiNGoRjQLR — Trae Young (@TheTraeYoung) April 26, 2023

Live Nation said tickets for Thursday's concert will be honored Friday. The company is also offering refunds to concertgoers who are unable to attend because of the change. This isn't the first time this postseason that something like this happened. Madison Square Garden had to move a Billy Joel concert on April 22 because of the New Jersey Devils-New York Rangers Stanley Cup playoff series.