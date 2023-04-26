The New Orleans Pelicans announced Wednesday that guard CJ McCollum underwent successful surgery Tuesday to repair the torn ulnar collateral ligament in his right thumb, an injury that plagued McCollum for the final few months of the season.

McCollum also played the final two weeks of the season with a torn labrum in his right shoulder. The team said McCollum will not need surgery on the shoulder and instead will "undergo an offseason rehabilitation program focused on shoulder stabilization and strengthening."

He's expected to make a full recovery from both injuries prior to the start of training camp.

McCollum played with a small brace on his thumb after suffering the injury and told reporters following the Pelicans' play-in tournament exit just how much it was bothering him.

"It affected it a lot," McCollum said. "I needed surgery three months ago. I delayed it to try to help our team get to the playoffs."

"I did what I could to help the team and give us positive contributions," McCollum added. "I would like to play better each night. But that wasn't the reality for us. I did all I could. I gave it everything I had."

The veteran guard said it was important for him to play through the injuries for the benefit of the team.

"I could have taken the easy way out and got surgery and sat and watched," McCollum said. "I'm not that type of person. I'm not that type of player. Even though it affected my performance, I just went and competed the best I can. I'm always trying to lead by example."

In his first full season with the Pelicans, McCollum averaged 20.9 points and a career-best 5.7 assists, to go along with 4.4 rebounds. Despite the injuries, he still shot 38.9% from 3-point range.